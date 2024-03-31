10th class evaluation will start from April 3.. Strong arrangements at the center

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool DEO Govindarajulu said that the evaluation of public examination papers written by class 10 students will begin on Wednesday.In this context, DEO Govindarajulu on Sunday revealed the details of the arrangements made at the center set up in the district center, the facilities allotted to the staff participating in the program, the regulations etc. The education department has taken drastic measures to release the results of the 10th class exams.



The evaluation of student answer sheets will start from 3rd April. All arrangements are being made to properly conduct the evaluation program in Little Flower High Schools, Nagar Kurnool town under the auspices of the Government Examinations Department. The evaluation will be held from April 3rd to 10th. In this regard, about 1 lakh 53 thousand 753 papers will come here from different parts of the state for evaluation.765 personnel from wanaparthi and Nagar Kurnool districts have been appointed for this purpose.

Among them, the Chief Examiner and Special Assistants are appointed to conduct the evaluation along with the Assistant Examiners. District Education Officer Govindarajulu will be the Camp Officer, Government Exam Conducting Officer Rajasekhar Rao and Nodal Officer Kurumayya will act as the Deputy Camp Officers. 7 more will be Assistant Camp Officers.