Live
- IPL 2024: Blazing fifties by Warner, Pant; Shaw's 43 help Delhi Capitals to 191/5 vs CSK
- The Psychology of Risk: Understanding Player Behavior in Online Poker
- To satisfy the hunger of passengers Sathya Sai free Chalivendra is set up at RTC bus stand..
- Health Secy Shailaja Ramaiyar inaugurates Indian Silk Gallery’s silk exhibition
- Manufacturing sentiment rises on positive chip, cosmetics outlooks in South Korea
- Fatigued medical professors set to reduce working hours
- 10th class evaluation will start from April 3.. Strong arrangements at the center
- Gurugram Police arrest 139 criminals during special campaign
- IPL 2024: Mohit’s three-for, Sudarshan and Miller knocks help GT beat SRH by seven wickets
- Indian Oil ropes in Panasonic for manufacturing cylindrical lithium-ion cells in India
Just In
10th class evaluation will start from April 3.. Strong arrangements at the center
Subject teachers of wanaparthi and Nagar Kurnool districts to be evaluated
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool DEO Govindarajulu said that the evaluation of public examination papers written by class 10 students will begin on Wednesday.In this context, DEO Govindarajulu on Sunday revealed the details of the arrangements made at the center set up in the district center, the facilities allotted to the staff participating in the program, the regulations etc. The education department has taken drastic measures to release the results of the 10th class exams.
The evaluation of student answer sheets will start from 3rd April. All arrangements are being made to properly conduct the evaluation program in Little Flower High Schools, Nagar Kurnool town under the auspices of the Government Examinations Department. The evaluation will be held from April 3rd to 10th. In this regard, about 1 lakh 53 thousand 753 papers will come here from different parts of the state for evaluation.765 personnel from wanaparthi and Nagar Kurnool districts have been appointed for this purpose.
Among them, the Chief Examiner and Special Assistants are appointed to conduct the evaluation along with the Assistant Examiners. District Education Officer Govindarajulu will be the Camp Officer, Government Exam Conducting Officer Rajasekhar Rao and Nodal Officer Kurumayya will act as the Deputy Camp Officers. 7 more will be Assistant Camp Officers.