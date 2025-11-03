12th century Ganesha idol under threat at Lingala

Nagarkurnool: Acenturies old Ganesha idol in Lingala mandal headquarters of Nagarkurnool district is facing a serious threat, according to archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, Dr E Sivanagireddy. The black granite Ganesha sculpture, carved nearly 800 years ago, is now being engulfed by the roots of a massive tree, putting it at risk of damage.

Acting on information provided by former MPTC member Mahesh, Dr Sivanagireddy inspected the ruins of a Trikuta (triple-shrine) temple located about one kilometre from Lingala village. During the visit, he discovered a broken stone inscription dated April 30, 1167 CE. The record, issued by Tondaya, son of Gokarna II of the Kanduru Chola dynasty, mentioned the construction of a Trikuta temple dedicated to Vishnu, Shiva, and Surya, as well as the donation of Lingala village to a temple at Somasila on the left bank of the Krishna River. Based on the inscription and the iconographic features of the idol, Dr Sivanagireddy confirmed that the Ganesha sculpture also belongs to the 12th century CE. He urged both the public and authorities to take immediate action to rescue the idol from the tree roots and preserve it for future generations.

A broken image of Goddess Bhadrakali was also found nearby, indicating the rich historical and religious significance of the site, which now lies neglected and in need of urgent protection.