15,367 beds available in state-run COVID hospitals

Hyderabad: The State health officials on Sunday confirmed that there are 15,367 beds vacant for Covid-19 affected patients across all the government hospitals in the State. The Gandhi Hospital, which has been identified to only admit serious Covid-19 cases, has 1092 vacant beds.

Overall, the government hospitals have arranged a capacity of 17,081 Covid-19 beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds, 3,537 are oxygen beds and 1,616 are ICU beds.