15,367 beds available in state-run COVID hospitals
Highlights
The State health officials on Sunday confirmed that there are 15,367 beds vacant for Covid-19 effected patients across all the government hospitals in the State.
Hyderabad: The State health officials on Sunday confirmed that there are 15,367 beds vacant for Covid-19 affected patients across all the government hospitals in the State. The Gandhi Hospital, which has been identified to only admit serious Covid-19 cases, has 1092 vacant beds.
Overall, the government hospitals have arranged a capacity of 17,081 Covid-19 beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds, 3,537 are oxygen beds and 1,616 are ICU beds.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story