16 tourism projects to be transferred to R&B dept

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Hemanta Keshav Patil has directed officials to take immediate steps to transfer 16 tourism development works, estimated to cost Rs 40.06 crore, from the Tourism department to the Roads and Buildings department to expedite their implementation.

The projects cover the Kollapur constituency and other parts of Nagarkurnool district. The Collector held a review meeting with tourism and engineering officials at the Collectorate on Wednesday evening to discuss ongoing tourism projects and plans to develop new tourist destinations.

He stressed the need to identify tourist spots, provide essential infrastructure and prepare plans to attract more visitors while creating local employment opportunities.

He called for coordinated efforts among departments to achieve the government’s tourism development objectives.

The Collector directed officials to initiate the transfer process without delay and ensure the systematic implementation of tourism infrastructure projects. Tourism Executive Engineers Parush Vedi and Srinivas Reddy, Assistant Executive Engineer Nagarjuna Goud, Panchayat Raj Executive Engineer Vijay Kumar, District Tourism Officer Kalvarala Narasimha and other officials attended the meeting.