DGP rolls out series of digital initiatives, SOPs for state CID

Hyderabad: Director General of Police C V Anand on Wednesday inaugurated and launched a series of digital initiatives for the Criminal Investigation Department at the police headquarters in Hyderabad. Under these technological reforms, the department established a citizen feedback centre to gather direct input from individuals who recently utilised police services, including petition submissions, FIR filings, e-Challan payments, and passport verification processes.

A digital case-management platform developed by the Women Safety Wing was introduced to enhance survivor support by connecting all 35 Bharosa Centres through a unified digital case file. The system tracks a survivor’s journey from initial contact to final case closure, covering registration, professional counselling, medical aid, legal assistance, and rehabilitation. Replacing traditional paper registers, the portal provides live statewide dashboards and 23 standard reports on demand.

As part of institutional modernization, the CID launched its official portal, https://cid.tspolice.gov.in marking a significant step toward digital transformation. To monitor repeat offenders, Telangana Police developed the Jail Release Surveillance System by integrating the NIC e-Prisons platform with CCTNS. C V Anand explained that JRSS enables automated prisoner-release monitoring, timely SMS alerts to local police stations, statewide dashboards, AI-based analytics, and comprehensive search features. Through automated data synchronisation, the system strengthens investigative support, identifies criminal networks, and promotes proactive, intelligence-driven policing.

Additionally, police launched an Android-based facial recognition mobile application supported by a database of over 9.8 lakh photographs. Delivering matching results in approximately 15 seconds, it enables rapid field verification to identify suspects, deceased persons, unidentified bodies, and missing individuals. To ensure procedural compliance, C V Anand released five volumes of Standard Operating Procedures covering bodily offences, property crimes, offences against women and children, special laws, and general offences. These comprehensive SOPs will guide Investigating Officers across Telangana to standardize procedures, improve investigation quality, and increase conviction rates in criminal cases.



