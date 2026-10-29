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Court gags Congress MLCs over KTR defamation row
In Short
Hyderabad civil court restrains Balmoor Venkat and Addanki Dayakar from making disputed allegations; orders removal of related media content
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Civil Court has restrained Congress MLCs Balmoor Venkat and Addanki Dayakar from making false and defamatory allegations against BRS Working President KT Rama Rao. Hearing a Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed by KT Rama Rao, the court issued interim orders prohibiting further statements regarding disputed issues raised in the petition.
In his lawsuit, KT Rama Rao challenged unverified allegations concerning substance abuse, attempts to portray him as a drug addict, accusations of promoting drug culture, and defamatory claims regarding personal relationships with women, film personalities, and prominent public figures. He contended that unverified reports circulated through videos, interviews, and news outlets severely damaged his personal and political reputation.
Senior Advocate P Vishwajanani presented arguments on behalf of KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, following which the court passed the interim order. The court also directed media organisations, including Mana Tholi Velugu TV, ABN Telugu, and Vahini TV, to remove previously published videos and news reports containing the disputed claims.
Furthermore, media outlets were instructed to refrain from publishing similar content in the future. Seeking to halt the defamatory campaign and obtain monetary compensation, KT Rama Rao filed the civil suit claiming Rs 10 crore in damages alongside mandatory and permanent injunctions.
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