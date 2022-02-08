190 students of TSWREIS secure MBBS seats

Hyderabad: As many as 190 students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) created history by securing MBBS seats in the recently concluded first round of medical counselling.

"The credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister Koppula Eshwar for sanctioning funds for conducting NEET coaching on par with corporate institutions, thereby helping poor students fight their way out of poverty and achieve their dreams", said TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose. He congratulated the successful students and said, "this is a milestone for the TSWREIS as never before such a large number of first generation learners from humble family backgrounds made it to medical colleges. "The TSWREIS had sent 513 marginalised students to medical colleges in the last six years, a remarkable achievement.

The secretary praised the teaching staff for their hard work in guiding students from villages, tribal areas and urban slums to achieve their long-cherished dreams of joining medical colleges, IITs, NITs, premier higher educational institutions.

B Saani from Gowlidoddi college, who got a seat in Gandhi Medical College, said, "my father is a sanitation worker and mother a laborer from Husnabad (Karimnagar). If not for the free NEET coaching, I wouldn't have dreamt of preparing for the exam given my family's poor economic condition. I am indebted to the government and to my teachers. I want to become a nephrologist and want to be remembered as poor people's doctor."

Spandana from Cherlapalem (Mahabubabad district), who secured admission in Osmania Medical College, said "I am thrilled at the thought of becoming a doctor. Our teachers motivated me a lot; very much indebted to them. I want to pursue nephrology as a specialisation", she added.

Neha, a semi-orphan from Nagarkurnool district who got admission in Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, said "I had decided to become a doctor when I lost my father at a young age. He died when I was in V class. This tragic incident motivated me to pursue medicine. Poverty taught me several lessons in life; none should die due to lack of money. My mother is a daily wage laborer, from Singotam village. I am indebted to my mother for her sacrifices; she courageously sailed through rough times and struggled a lot to educate me. Today my dream became a reality. I am elated and can't express my joy in words. Credit goes to my mother and teachers who constantly motivated me to give my hundred percent. I broke this news to my single mother and she is extremely happy. My ultimate aim is to serve needy people", she added.