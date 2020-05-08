2 persons injured as heavy rains lash Vikarabad district

Hyderabad: Two persons received grievous injuries when they had taken shelter under a tree to escape from the heavy rains that wreak havoc in Vikarabad district on Thursday.

According to sources, two persons who were travelling on bike to reach their home got stuck in the heavy showers and to avoid it, they took shelter under a tree on the stretch between Mominpet and Shankarpalli.

But little did they realise, that they would be welcoming a tragedy as the tree was uprooted leading to the injuries to these men. However, they were pulled out by other persons who were standing nearby and the police was alerted.

The police reached the spot and shifted the duo to a local hospital for treatment.

