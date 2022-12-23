2022 top takeaways

JAN 3

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana is set to take up vaccination of 22,78,683 for children in the age group of 15-17 from Monday. According to health officials, unlike in case of those in the age group of 18 and above, the list of the children who are in the age group of 15 to 17 is available both with the State Government and Central Government. The number of children to be administered the vaccine would depend upon the doses of vaccine issued to the State by the Centre.

JAN 5

Telangana has been witnessing a rise in the COVID-19 cases which is said to be the beginning of third wave. A newly developed by professor Siva Athreyan suggest that the the state will have its peak in the third and fourth week of January. Professor Siva Athreya of the Indian Statistical Institute and Professor Rajesh Sundaresan of IISC, Bengaluru. The model has three scenarios i.e. 30 per cent or 60 per cent or 100 per cent of population could get infected based ont the past infection and vaccination. The worst scenario is 100 per cent population getting infected.

JAN 10

THE Telangana State Public Health Department is all set to administer the booster vac- cines to frontline workers, healthcare workers and also those above 60 years with co- morbidities from Monday, for which the registration has be- gun from January 8 on the CoWIN portal.

MAR 8

The State Budget 2022-23 was introduced with about a 30-minute preface which had heavy political overtones, accusing the Central government for having failed to follow the principle of cooperative federalism as it was discriminating against the state since day one of its formation. Finance Minister T Harish Rao started his speech alleging that in the combined State, we suffered at the hands of the then rulers and now similar discrimination was there from the Centre which is creating hurdles in the path of progress of the state. Instead of incentivizing the State which is progressing, the Centre is trying to actively discourage.

APRIL 21

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan x Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Highlights Expresses concern over gangrapes, suicides Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has taken serious note of the reports that irregularities have been taken place in the filling up of medical PG (postgraduate) seats in the recognised medical colleges in the state.

APRIL 22

The Telangana government on Thursday ruled out the possibility of fourth wave as the new variant may not have the severity and end up like a normal flu. However, people have been advised to follow Covid safety protocols like wearing masks while in the group and taking vaccination. The Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said that there are reasons for saying that there would be no fourth wave of Covid. The cases may rise during the months of May and June but the intensity of the virus will not be severe as it would be like a normal flu.

MAY 10

Government schools in Hyderabad get a big push x Government schools in Hyderabad get a big push Highlights Home Minister Mahmood Ali says that the programme heralds a new era in the public education system with the upgradation of government schools Hyderabad: The government and local body primary schools located in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are getting a facelift under the State government's Mana Basti – Mana Badi programme. "Mana Basti Mana Badi was introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to transform the public education system in Telangana," stated Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

JUNE 1

Marking the eight years of Telangana, the TRS Government will showcase its achievements in the last eight years and how it excelled in every field be it health, agriculture, horticulture, industries or even tourism. It will also compare the achievements of the TRS government with that of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP government is also celebrating eight years in power.

OCT 3

The journey of Bharat Rashtra Samithi is likely to begin with a public meeting in Delhi on December 9. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with party leaders from district presidents to ministers on Sunday, made it clear that the national party would be launched on October 5.

NOV 23

Officials of the IncomeTax Department launched massive raids at the houses of Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his son Mahender Reddy and other relatives since 5.30 am on Tuesday. Malla Reddy owns a chain of educational institutions, which include a university and medical colleges.

DEC 15

Making foray into national politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in New Delhi.