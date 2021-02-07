3 killed in separate accidents in Nalgonda

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

In the first case, two people were dead when a lorry overturned here at Cherukupally of Dindi mandal in the wee hours on Sunday. The victims were identified as Narsimha Rao and Venkateshwar Rao, both are vegetable sellers from Keesara in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred when they are heading to Dindi in a cement loaded lorry from Devarakonda to sell their vegetables.The Dindi police reached the spot and launched an investigation. They shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy.

In another incident, an unidentified person was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Indira Gandhi statue on Narketpally-Adhanki by-pass road on the outskirts of Nalgonda. The victim is yet to be identified. A case has been registered by the police.