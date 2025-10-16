  • Menu
3 teachers, MEO suspended

Some teachers who are supposed to instil discipline and knowledge in students along with academic learning have strayed from their duties under the...

Some teachers who are supposed to instil discipline and knowledge in students along with academic learning have strayed from their duties under the supervision of the MEOs. The Regional Director of Hyderabad visited the UPS school in Natavelli village of Kothakota mandal on October 6.

During the visit it was found that teacher Bala Chinnayya, school assistant (Telugu), was absent without prior permission.

As per CCA rules, he has been suspended. Sridhar Goud, SGT, was also suspended for assigning another teacher to perform duties in place of the absent teacher without proper authorisation. G Srinivas Reddy, headmaster of the school complex, was suspended for negligence in performing supervisory duty and for failing to ensure proper school inspection. Additionally, Krishnayya, MEO of Kothakota, was suspended for lack of proper monitoring regarding the issue.

This was confirmed by DEO Abdul Ghani.

