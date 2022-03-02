30 more Telangana students reach New Delhi from Ukraine

Amid ongoing war, 30 more students hailing from various places in Telangana reached New Delhi from Ukraine on Wednesday. The students crossed the Ukrainian border to Romania and reached Indian with the help of Indian Embassy. The students were evacuated through a special flight from Bucharest in Romania.

The government officials of Telangana state received the students at the Delhi airport who were taken to the Telangana Bhavan where they were given food and accommodation. The officials also gave free air tickets to them to fly to Hyderabad. The students will reach the state today evening.

So far 97 students from Telangana who were pursuing various courses reached Hyderabad from the war-hit country Ukraine. Besides providing free air tickets, the students are also being given free bus tickets to reach their native places from Hyderabad airport.

On Monday, 11 Telangana students arrived the country from Ukraine after they successfully crossed over Romania from Ukrainian border.