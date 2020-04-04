35 persons in Telangana village put under quarantine after coronavirus patient dies

Around 35 people in Chegur village near Shadnagar in Telangana has been put under quarantine after a 50-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus died on Friday.

The woman who developed coronavirus symptoms on March 28 was taken to private hospital and later admitted to Osmania General Hospital on March 31. However, her health condition deteriorated and died on April 1. The woman is learned to have been tested positive three days after her death when reports arrived on Friday.

By then, the woman's family members conducted her last rites on Thursday in the village and it was attended by her family and relatives from other villages.

On Friday, the Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar and Rangareddy district collector, Amoy Kumar went to the village and collected the details of the people who attended the funeral. All the 35 people put under quarantine.