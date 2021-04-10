4 new COVID care centres set up in Hyderabad as cases spike: Eatala

Health minister Eatala Rajender said that four new COVID care centres have been set up in the wake of rampant cases in Telangana. "The government has allocated Rs 1.79 crore to set up the centres at Begumpet naturecare, Ayurveda college in Erragadda, Nizamia TB hospital, Sarojinidevi hospital," he said.

The minister on Saturday held a meeting with management of several private medical colleges and also reviewed coronavirus treatment.

After the meeting, the minister once again clarified that there will be no lockdown and curfew in Telangana. He asked the health authorities to be prepared in all manner to face the second wave of the virus and also directed the medical colleges to prepare ICU and ventilator beds along with regular beds for coronavirus treatment.