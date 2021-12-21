4 new Omicron cases in Telangana

Omicron in Telangana: Four new Omicron cases were registered in Telangana in the last 24 hours, totaling the tally of the new variant to 24.

As many as 726 international passengers have arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from 'at risk' countries and all were subject to undergo RT-PCR tests of which, the results of four came positive. The samples have been sent for genome sequencing for testing. The results of 13 persons are yet to be awaited.

In the last 24 hours, 39,919 tests were conducted of which the results of 172 turned positive. So far, the total number of cases touched at 6,79,982. With the death of person due to the virus in the last 24 hours, the death toll went up to 4,016.

Meanwhile, around 188 persons were recovered from the virus between Monday and Tuesday. At present, there are 3,625 active cases.