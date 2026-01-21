4,000 RTC buses to ferry 20 lakh devotees for Medaram Jatara

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has instructed TGSRTC to operate buses efficiently to accommodate the massive influx of devotees attending the Medaram Jatara.

During a review meeting with RTC officials at the Secretariat, the Minister noted that 4,000 buses will be deployed this year, an increase from the 3,491 buses used during the previous Jatara.

The Minister anticipates that 20 lakh passengers will utilise RTC services this time, compared to the 16.82 lakh recorded previously. With primary routes through Warangal, Hanamkonda, Khammam, and Karimnagar expected to face heavy congestion, the Minister advised officials to manage bus operations effectively and collaborate closely with the police at temporary bus stops in Medaram. He also instructed the development of a strategic plan for a permanent RTC complex in Medaram that reflects local culture and traditions.

As part of the National Road Safety Month initiative, awareness programmes will be implemented across the state. Devotees travelling to Medaram will be informed about road regulations through hoardings, bus station displays, and television screens inside the buses.

Furthermore, the Minister recommended assessing the need for additional bus terminals in Hyderabad, similar to JBS and MGBS, and urged officials to engage with district collectors regarding land transfers for the RTC. Following the positive outcomes of recently launched routes in expanding Hyderabad colonies, a strategic plan will be developed to operate buses on essential routes throughout Telangana.

In line with the RTC Vision 2047, the Minister directed decisive steps to enhance the current fleet and increase staffing levels. He emphasised that buses acquired through SERF should be integrated into the fleet without delay. Additionally, he called for an investigation into why certain depots remain in loss despite over 90 depots becoming profitable through the Mahalakshmi scheme, urging suitable measures to rectify these financial gaps.