43 pleas received at Prajavani
Medak: Prajavani programme was held at Medak district Collectorate on Monday. Collector Dharma Reddy and Joint Collector Nagesh received petitions from public.
Speaking to media, Dharma Reddy said that a total of 43 complaints were received, of which 29 complaints were related to revenue department and 15 other departments. Collector instructed officials concerned to resolve the complaints at the earliest and send the necessary information to complainants. District officials and Collectorate staff attended the programme.
23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT