5 killed in Car-Lorry collision in Sangareddy

Highlights

  • Five killed in Sangareddy road accident
  • The accident occurred at Choutakur on the National Highway.

Sangareddy: Five people were killed after a car and lorry collided head on here at Choutakur mandal of Sangareddy district on Friday.

Getting into details, the victims Padma (30), Ambadas (40), her son Vivek (6) along with two others, natives of Rangampeta in Medak district went to the government hospital in Sangareddy for treatment. While returning home, the car rammed into a lorry coming in opposite direction Choutukur.

The five, travelling in the car were dead on the spot.

Passersby alerted the police who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Pulkal SI Nagalakshmi registered a case and the bodies were sent to Sangareddy government hospital for autopsy.

