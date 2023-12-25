5 members of same family killed in two road accidents in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: After knowing that a family member has died in a road accident, the family members who left in an auto also met with an accident. Five members of the same family have died in two accidents. Doctors are trying to save three others who are injured. Tragedy took place in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district on Monday morning.

According to the police, Kesavulu (28) from Nimmanayak Thanda of Peddavoor mandal met with a road accident on Sunday night while going to Peddavoor from Miryalaguda. He hit an old man named Saidulu near Vempadu in Nimmanoor. Both Saidulu and Keshavulu died in this accident.

Kesavulu's family was moved to tears after hearing the news of his death. Seven members of Keshavulu's family left for the accident site in a Tata Ace vehicle.

With just five to ten minutes to reach the place of the incident, an oil tanker coming from the opposite side hit their Tata Ace. As a result, Keshavulu’s family members Ramawat Ganya (40), Nagaraju (28), Pandya (40) and Bujji (38) died on the spot. Three others who were seriously injured were taken to Miryalaguda Hospital by the police. Doctors said that their condition is serious.