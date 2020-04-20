6 more corona positive cases in Gadwal

Gadwal: With six more corona cases registered in Gadwal district on Sunday, District Collector Sruthi Ojha inspected the situation in Momeen Mohalla, Ganjipet and Vedanagar Colonies, which are announced as hotspot zones.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector directed the police officials to make sure that there is no public movement in and out of the hotspot zones and to implement the lockdown norms strictly.

She also instructed the municipal authorities to conduct the cleanliness and sanitation of these areas on a regular basis and make sure that the public get their essential commodities at their doorsteps.