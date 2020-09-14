658 crore sanctioned for 158 roads, informs Edu Minister

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid stone for the construction of BT road from Chevella to Mallapur with a budget of Rs 2.72 crore on Sunday.



On this occasion the minister said that two, four and six lane roads will be constructed from the mandal headquarters to district headquarters and from the district headquarters to State capital, Hyderabad. An amount of Rs 658 crore have been sanctioned for laying 158 roads across the State. CM KCR is also striving to provide water to the farmers for irrigation. An amount of Rs 399 crore is released to the gram panchayats under Palle Pragathi scheme. Issual of new ration cards and pensions will be decided after the budget meeting, she added. The Minister further said that the government has introduced new reforms to the revenue system and the people are elated with this decision.

District ZP chairperson Anitha Harinath Reddy, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Chevella MLA Kalle Yadaiah, MPP Vijayalaxmi, ZPTC Sailaja and others also participated in the programme.