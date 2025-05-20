79 DSPs get transfer orders

Hyderabad: As many as 79 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been transferred on Monday. State Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday issued orders transferring and shuffling 77 DSP rank officers.

N Venkata Swamy, previously serving as ACP, Central Crime Station (CCS) Ramagundam, has been posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jagtial, replacing D Raghuchander, who will now serve in the Intelligence wing. P Naresh Reddy has been moved from Intelligence to ACP, Balanagar. Similarly, Ch Sreedhar from Intelligence will be taking charge as ACP, Madhapur, replacing Ch Sreekanth, who has been reassigned to ACP, Chikkadpally.

Other officials who were part of the rejig include L Ramesh Kumar, who was ACP, Chikkadpally, has been asked to report to the DGP’s office. Meanwhile, S Saidaiah, Md Waheeduddin, and P Sadaiah will take over Mahankali, Traffic-VI (South Zone), and Warangal CCS (Crimes) respectively.

Fresh assignments to officers awaiting placement were also given. DSP Neti Srinivas has been posted as SDPO, Parigi, Vikarabad and E Ravi Kiran Reddy has been posted as ACP, Kukatpally.