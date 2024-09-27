8-Day All India 49th Dance Competitions Conclude with Grand Prize Distribution

Hyderabad: The eight-day All India 49th Dance Competitions in Music and Dance, organized by Navya Nataka Samiti in collaboration with the Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, concluded on a high note with the Valedictory and Prize Distribution Ceremony at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad. The event celebrated the vibrant culture of classical arts and showcased exceptional talent from across the nation.



During the course of the competition, participants from various states demonstrated their skills in classical music and dance forms, making the event a vibrant showcase of India’s cultural heritage. The highlight of the event was the final day, where the first-prize winners delivered mesmerizing performances in music and group dance, leaving the audience spellbound.

Dr. K. V. Ramana Chary, IAS (Retd.), former Advisor to the Government of Telangana, and Prof. Alekhya Punjala, Chairperson of the Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, graced the occasion as the chief guests. They presented the prizes and certificates to the winners, appreciating their dedication and artistic brilliance.

Smt. U.V.L. Ananda, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, presided over the event, expressing pride in the quality of talent displayed throughout the competition. Other dignitaries present at the event included Smt. G. Vasundhara, Deputy Director of Treasuries and Accounts, Government of Telangana, and Sri Rajith Akula, CEO of I-Yuga Consultancy Services, who joined in honoring the winners.

The prize distribution marked the culmination of the competition, which aimed to promote and preserve the rich traditions of Indian music and dance. The performances showcased a variety of classical dance forms, with group dances adding to the grandeur of the evening. The competition continues to serve as a prestigious platform for upcoming artists to display their prowess and gain recognition.









