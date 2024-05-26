A farmer dies with an electric shock.

Gadwal : Kuruva Bhimanna S/o Hanumanna, resident of Chinna Tandrapad of Aiza mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district died accidentally on Saturday evening due to electric shock.

Bhimanna, who went to the agricultural field at three o'clock in the evening, went to turn on the electricity transformer, but did not notice that the copper foil of the air brake was cut off due to the wind that had been blowing for the past two days, and died of electric shock. After two or three hours of almost being electrocuted, some other farmers went to the transformer in the neighboring farm transformer near the farm and got suspicious because the man did not come yet.

Family Members plead for government support..!

His wife Lathamma and two sons are mourning the death of Bhimanna, who was a farmer and supporter of the family. Due to the natural calamity, electric wire took the life of her husband, so the electricity authorities should help us with a humanitarian perspective and the villagers also expressed regret that he is a good person...

The farmers urged that the electricity department should take responsibility for the negligence, which caused the death of innocent farmer.