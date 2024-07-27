ABVP urges 30% increase in education budget

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the Telangana government's budget allocation for the education sector. They urged the State government to reconsider and increase the allocation to 30 per cent. ABVP State Secretary Chinthakayala Jhansi said the student community was disappointed with the State government's minimal allocation for education in the budget.

She also noted that while there are 13 universities in the State, allocating Rs 100 crore each to Osmania University and Women’s University out of a total of Rs 500 crore, with the remaining amount allocated to the other universities, demonstrated an indifferent attitude.

Student unions criticised the lower budget allocation for government schools, colleges, and university buildings, which are in dilapidated condition. They also pointed out that the budget did not address the Rs 7,000 crore in fee reimbursement arrears and pending scholarships for students.