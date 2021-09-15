Accused in Six-year-old rape and murder will be killed in encounter: Telangana minister

Labour minister Malla Reddy has assured speedy justice to the family of the six-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and killed.

The minister said that the rape accused should be encountered. "The accused will be nabbed soon and killed in an encounter," the minister said when the reporters questioned about sexual assault and murder case of the six-year-old in Saidabad. He further said that they would soon visit the victim's family and give ex-gratia to them.



Similar remarks of encountering the accused were also made by the TPCC president Revanth Reddy after speaking with the victim's family members.



The six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and was found dead in a locked house. The police said that they are searching for the accused who was a neighbour of the victim. A total of 15 teams have been formed and sent to Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The police also announced Rs 10 lakh reward for providing information about the accused who has been absconding.