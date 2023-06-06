Live
- Modi thanks US Speaker for inviting him to address joint meeting of Congress
- Haryana farmers protesting on NH 44 over sunflower seeds procurement baton-charged
- CM Kejriwal approves 24x7 operations for 155 shops and commercial establishments in Delhi
- Environment Excellence Award for 2023
- Homeopathy to be 2nd largest healthcare system in India, says Dr Mukesh Batra
- Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launches 500 Urban Health Centres
- How police scripted Amruta Fadnavis' 'help offer' to nab fugitive bookie
- ACP Mirchowk Damoder Reddy conducted a counselling session with rowdy sheeters in Purani Haveli
- Silk sarees to be presented to 26 temples during Bonalu festival: Minister
- Hyderabad: CM KCR failed in solving ration dealers’ problems: Bandi Sanjay
ACP Mirchowk Damoder Reddy conducted a counselling session with rowdy sheeters in Purani Haveli
Highlights
ACP Mirchowk Damoder Reddy conducted a counselling session with rowdy sheeters at his office in Purani Haveli on Tuesday.
ACP Mirchowk Damoder Reddy conducted a counselling session with rowdy sheeters at his office in Purani Haveli on Tuesday.
The rowdy sheeters were asked to quit crime and improve their quality of life. Inspector Rein Bzar Ranjit Kumar and several other officials were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS