Act tough like Indira

Hyderabad: Expressing solidarity with the grieving families of Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act decisively on the perpetrators of heinous crime this time.

Reminding Modi about BJP’s first PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s observation regarding iron lady Indira Gandhi’s stance on terror, CM Revanth Reddy said it was high time to see that Pakistan was broken into pieces once again and India regains Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing the massive candle-light rally at the People’s Plaza also attended by foreign delegates, who are part of Bharat Summit, Revanth Reddy in his passionate speech said that it was time for the nation to stand united against the enemy keeping all political differences away. He recalled how former PM Indira Gandhi took on the might of China in 1967 and later taught Pakistan a lesson by breaking it into two. Apparently appealing to PM Modi, the CM said: “Recall how Atal Bihari Vajpayee had addressed Indira Gandhi as Durga Matha for breaking Pakistan into two. Time has come for you to act tough and teach them a lesson. We are with you and support whatever steps you take. Break Pakistan into two once again so that India gets back Pok,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the Telangana government is with the families of the victims.Revanth Reddy, Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pakistan, PoK, National Security, Bharat Summit 2025

The Chief Minister said Telangana's four crore population and India’s 140 crore were with the Prime Minister irrespective of their political affiliation and ideologies.

The state government has officially taken a stance to support the families of the terror vicwtims.

Meanwhile, the international delegates attending the Bharat Summit issued a statement against the terrorist attack. “We, the representatives of progressive parties from 100 countries, with the other participants of the Bharat Summit, Hyderabad, are anguished by the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which targeted and killed 26 innocent civilians and left several others injured. We express our solidarity with the People of India and unequivocally condemn the terror attack in the strongest possible terms. Such acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the constitutional values of unity, peace, and harmony,” the statement reads.

Scores of these delegates could be seen holding candles during the massive rally, expressing their solidarity with victims.