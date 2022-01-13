Adilabad: Construction of Nagoba temple to be completed by next year

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has said that the construction of Nagoba temple will be completed by next year Nagoba Jatara.

On Wednesday, the Minister visited Indravelli Keslapur Nagoba Temple of Indervelli mandal performed special poojas along with Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod.

Speaking to media persons the Minister said that the Mesrams' contribution of Rs 4 crore for the construction of the temple was commendable and Rs 50 lakh had been sanctioned by the Revenue department. The construction of the temple with stone is going on wonderfully. He said the Nagoba temple was being constructed similar to the Yadagiri Gutta temple.

Also said due to Covid 19, the durbar is not being held during the Nagoba fair for the past two years due. He said tribal issues in the durbar were being resolved under the leadership of the district Collector and project officer.

Later, Satyavati Rathore, Minister of State for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, said that the Chief Minister was lighting up the lives of tribals and that the fairs and ceremonies of Sammakka Saralamma, Nagoba and Sewalal Maharaj, which they worshiped, were being officially organised with government funds. She was happy to take a look at the temple construction work.

Mesrams had raised Rs 4 crore and contributed to the construction of the temple, adding that the government would provide funds and take steps to complete the construction work by the coming Jatara. He said that under the auspices of the Chief Minister, the temples were brought to their former glory and funds were sanctioned for incense offerings. He said the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 350 crore for the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara over a period of seven years.

He said various works were being undertaken in Jodhpur at a cost of Rs 26 crore. Ramappa said that the Nagoba temple is being constructed on the lines of the Thousand Pillars Temple. Adilabad and Nirmal ZP chairpersons Rathod Janardhan, Vijaya Lakshmi, District Collector Sikta Patnaik, ITDA project officer Ankit, MLAs Rekha Shyam Nayak, Rathod Bapurao, former MP Gedam Nagesh, local sarpanch Mesram Renuka Nagnath, Mesram clan officials and various departmental officials were present.