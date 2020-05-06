Adilabad district cooperative bank donates Rs 1.7 cr to CM relief fund to fight COVID-19

The employees of Adilabad district cooperative central (ADCC) bank announced Rs 1.73 crore to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) doing its bit to combat COVID-19. They also distributed essential goods worth Rs 60,000 to the daily wagers who failed to find work due to the lockdown in Battisavar village of Mavala Mandal in Adilabad.

Later speaking to media, dairy development chairman Bhuma Reddy said that there are hundreds of people in the state who are starving with no work. "In order to help them, we have started the initiative to help the needy," he said.

On Tuesday, Bharath Biotech, a leading vaccines and bio-therapeutics manufacturer based in Hyderabad donated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. Chairman and Managing Director Krishna M Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra K Ella, President Sai D Prasad handed over the cheque to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here at Pragathi Bhavan.

Speaking on the disease spread, Krishna M Ella said that the vaccine to wipe out the coronavirus will be made available soon.