Adilabad: Police martyrs paid rich homage

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik said that the police department is one of the most important government departments that has close ties with the people. She took part in the Police Commemoration Day programme held at AR headquarters here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Armed Police Force organised a Smriti Parade. The District Collector, SP M Rajesh Chandra, police officers, along with the families of the martyrs paid rich tributes at the police martyrs monument. Later, torches were lit to symbolise the martyrs' sacrifices.

The gathering observed a two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs. On the occasion, the Collector said that the police would give high priority to the families of the martyrs and their welfare, adding that efforts would be made to resolve the problems of police personnel as soon as possible. She said the commitment of the police carrying out their duties at the cost of their lives for the peace and security was priceless.

The SP said that October 21 was the day in national police history written in red letters. Exactly 62 years ago, the Chinese attacked the police force patrolling the Indian border. ten Indian policemen lost their lives and seven were imprisoned.

After a month, on November 28, 1959, Chinese troops handed over the dead bodies of the martyred policemen and, since that day, October 21 has been observed as Police Commemoration Day in honour of the martyrs every year. Around 377 police officers, jawans lost their lives in the line of duty in the country over the last year.

The SP informed that peace and security in the district is in order with the constant vigilance of the police. He said that the police would render better services with the cooperation of the people. He added that across the country, unscrupulous forces such as terrorism, extremism, sectarianism and separatist forces were rampant and committing violence and many policemen were being martyred in countering such forces.

