Adilabad: RIMS plagued with plethora of problems

Adilabad: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, the hope of people of Adilabad, suffered a setback on Monday affecting its services to the patients. Incidentally, the multi-speciality services were to begin when three cardiologists resigned, and a urologist tested Covid positive. Only the neurology and paediatric surgeons were available.

According to RIMS Director Jai Singh Rathod, the Cardiology wing is the heart of the hospital. The three doctors, who resigned on Monday, were appointed about three months back. The cardiologists had got better opportunities in Hyderabad with higher pay and hence they quit. Following this development, the functioning of the department has been affected. He said a new notification to fill the vacancies in the Cardiology wing would be issued soon.

Even specialists in nephrology and neurology will also be appointed in the next two to three weeks and services would start soon, he said.

The 220 bed RIMs hospital was constructed at cost of Rs 150 crore. It is meant to provide super specialty medicare to the poor free of cost. Of this, the Centre gave Rs 120 crore while the State Government contributed Rs 30 crore. It will have 42 ICU beds and five emergency wards. Each of the disciplines like Cardiology, Nephrology and Urology will have exclusive operation theatres, Rathod said.