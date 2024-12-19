Adivasis can develop only through education: SP Srinivasa Rao

Asifabad: District SP DV Srinivas Rao said that development is possible only through education and everyone should send his children to school. In order to improve relations between the people of the remote tribal villages and the police, the police organised an event in Sirpur (U) mandal Power Guda village on Wednesday.

At the programme organised at the Vasavi club free blankets were distributed to the poor tribal women and the elderly and volleyball kits were provided to the youth.

Earlier, the tribals accorded a warm welcome to district SP, Asifabad DSP Karunakar according to their traditions. Speaking on this occasion, the SP asked the youth to focus on education and contribute to the development of their families without getting affected by drugs.

Farmers were advised to stay away from growing, consuming and selling cannabis. He said that most cases of ganja cases are being registered in the three mandals of Jainur, Sirpur U and Lingapur in the district. He said that the police have been informing about the dangers of consuming cannabis in many programmes. He said that if anyone is caught in the case of ganja, they will face severe jail terms and face many problems in the future as well.

Similarly, he also advised the people to not to cooperate with anti-social forces. If you are suspicious of new people, you should immediately dial 100 and inform them, said the SP.

He assured that the tribals should develop in all fields and that the police department will always be there for their development.

“Among the frauds we are seeing more and more in the recent times, cyber crimes are being registered more and more. f you are a victim of cyber crime, call 1930 immediately and inform them that they will try to recover the lost money,” the SP emphasized.