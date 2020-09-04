Advocates urge HC to postpone physical hearings for 4 more weeks

Hyderabad: Advocates have urged the HC to postpone the physical court proceedings for four more weeks in wake of increasing corona cases.

The Telangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA) on Thursday gave representation to the Registrar General, High Court of Telangana in this regard.

THCAA secretary Tera Rajinikanth Reddy said that due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in Telangana State, especially in Hyderabad, the virtual hearing proceedings could be extended further one month more.

On the other hand, if the registry firm on holding physical hearing, Rajinikanth Reddy the court should also accommodate virtual hearing on par with physical court proceedings to the advocates, protecting them from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the full court has decided to hold the physical court proceedings of Division Bench-1 and 4 single judge benches from September 7 onwards for a week on an experimental basis, and later on, will decide further course of action.

Will commence physical proceedings, says Registrar General

On the other hand, the Registrar General A. Venkateshwar Reddy told The Hans India on Thursday said that the High Court of Telangana is ready to commence the physical court proceedings from September 7 to September 11. Later on, the full court will meet again and decide the future course of proceedings, he said.

The Registrar General on Thursday issued a notification on the standard operation system of reopening of the courts physically on an experimental basis in the High Court and unit of Karimnagar Judicial District.

However, the Registrar General continued the physical closure of Subordinate Courts in Hyderabad and Secunderabad and District Courts of the State for regular judicial work till September 29.

However, the present practice of filing of cases either by way of physical mode or online filing, hearing through video conferencing, will continue.

Murderers cannot be let out on streets: HC

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan scolds public prosecutors for hiding criminal history of accused

The High Court on Thursday scolded the public prosecutors for not informing the Court of the past criminal history of the accused who have applied for the bail.

The High Court Division Bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday heard four bail pleas, one of them is notorious burglar Mantri Shankar, who is accused in 142 burglary cases.

Chief Justice stated that murderers cannot be let out on the Streets. 'I am surprised that the prosecution department is so lacking', why the prosecution is not moving for cancellation of bail, he stated.

Somebody accused in the second murder case, the matter must have informed to the court. Ok, he is already alleged to have committed murder, where is the question of letting him go out again. What guarantees that he will not commit a third murder, CJ said.

Chief Justice directed the Advocate General to put the public prosecutors on alert, what sort of arguments they are facing, why they are misinforming the Court. Issue a notice to the public prosecutor, there has to be accountability to the public prosecutor, CJ suggested.

Chief Justice directed GP for Home Department T. Srikanth Reddy to submit the complete history sheet of detenue, the number of cases on which has been convicted, details awarded of how many numbers of cases in which is acquitted and the number of cases presently pending against the detune.

Further, CJ directed GP for Home that the said information shall be submitted on or before the 22nd September 2020.