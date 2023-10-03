Agarwal Samaj, Telangana celebrates 5147 birth anniversary of Agrasen Ji Maharaj on a grand scale

Agarwal Samaj Telangana celebrated 5147 birth anniversary of their ancestors Sri Agrasen ji maharaj in the form of Agrasen ji mahotsav.



Agrasen ji Maharaj is one of the direct descendants of lord Sri Ram.

Agarwal Samaj Telangana having around 84 branches through out telangana with a strength of more than 6000 members.

Paradise branch is one of the branches of Agarwal Samaj.





Umesh Agarwal, convenor of the programme Umesh Agarwal said that as a part of celebrations of Agrasen Jayanti mahotsav, paradise shakha organised a painting and singing competition for children and elders, at Haryana bhavan, secunderabad.



As a part of celebration Akhand Jyoti Rath yatra has been started which would travel all around telangana in all branches in a chariot decorated grandly.





This chariot reached Haryana bhavan for Pooja. All members welcomed the chariot with great pleasure and performed Pooja. Nearly 120 children took part in painting and around 15 participants took part in singing. All participants presented prizes and certificates .



Ladies shakha of paradise -Agar Aadhya Mahila Sanghatan performed a dance programme on Sri Agrasen ji Maharaj.The dance was performed by Preeti goyal, Pooja goyal, Ruchi bansal,

Babita Agarwal and Sangeeta Agarwal.





Silver musical Tombola was also arranged. Nearly 200 people enjoyed and danced to the tunes of musical hits.



Among the prominent members present were Central office bearers - President Manish Agarwal, Vice President Purushottam Agarwal, I.P.P. Anjani kumar Agarwal, central committee advisor Badri Vishal ji Bansal. All were welcomed and honoured by paradise shakha office bearers.

Painting competition was judged by Suresh ji Tandon andSantosh ji Chokani. singing competition was judged by Badri Vishal ji Bansal.

Shakha President Dhiraj Khetan, vice-president Suresh Tandon, secretary- Deepak Agarwal, joint-secretary Pavan Ajitsaria, Treasurer- Ashok Chokani, K.S. members Laxmi Narayan Agarwal and Surender Kedia, zone coordinator Dinesh Agarwal and Sat Parkash Bansal, board members Ayush Modi, Dinesh Chandgotia, Sandeep Mittal, Santosh Chokani, Kishan Chokani, Dhirender Bansal, Shyam Goenka, Mukesh Agarwal, Vaibhav and others were present. Mahender Goel, Manisha Agarwal, Madan lal Agarwal, Ravinder Mittal, Ramnivas Dhiraj Bansal s Saroj Agarwal and others also participated.

Umesh Agarwal thanked all the team members and all who supported the programme.