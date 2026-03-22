Agniveer drive opens, Wanaparthy youth urged to apply

District Collector Adarsh Surabhi on Saturday said that online applications had begun for ‘Agniveer’ recruitment in the Indian Army for 2027 and urged eligible youth to utilise the opportunity.

He stated that unmarried candidates from the district could apply online through the official website before April 01, 2026, adding that the upper age limit had been increased to 22 years.

The Collector informed that recruitment would be held for General Duty, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Tradesmen categories. He added that admit cards for the Common Entrance Examination would be available between June 01 and June 15, 2026, and bonus marks would be given to candidates with ITI, Diploma, or NCC qualifications.

He also cautioned aspirants against middlemen and fraud.

stating that the selection process would be conducted purely on merit and with full transparency.