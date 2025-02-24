Ahoy Future City! Two snazzy Metro rail stns to pop-up soon

Hyderabad: To improve public transport and reduce the travel time to reach Future City in just 40 minutes from the airport, Hyderabad Metro has planned to construct two metro stations at Bahadurguda and Pedda Golconda for the upcoming Future City metro rail project.

Metro Rail Managing Director NVS Reddy and along with senior metro rail officials undertook an inspection for the detailed project report (DPR) for the metro corridor from the airport to the under-construction Skill University at Meerkhanpet on Sunday. A DPR for this corridor is under preparation.

During the inspection, NVS Reddy said the metro route from Shamshabad airport to Future City will be approximately 40 km long. This route will start from the airport terminal, pass alongside the proposed metro rail depot in the airport area, follow the boundary wall of the airport for about 5 km along Mansanpally Road, and reach Pedda Golconda ORR Exit. To facilitate the development of about 1,500 acres of government land available at Bahadurguda near Pedda Golkonda exit as a world-class hub, two highly attractive metro stations are being planned at Bahadurguda and Pedda Golconda, he said.

Explaining on the upcoming corridor, NVS Reddy said that from the Pedda Golconda Exit, the metro route will continue as an elevated metro line for about 14 km along the ORR to the Tukkuguda Exit and then to Raviryala Exit. From Raviryala Exit to the under-construction Skill University at Meerkhanpet, the route will be developed via Kongara Kalan, Lemur, Timmapur, Rachalur, Gummadavelli, and Panjaguda as ‘At Grade’ metro rail corridor on the road surface in the 22 metres (72 feet) wide central part of the 100 metres (328 feet) wide Green Field Road being constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The metro rail will be at the same level in the middle of this broad road, with three-lane main carriageways on both sides and additional service roads adjacent to the main carriageway.

Once in place, the corridor will ensure that commuters reach Future City from the airport in just 40 minutes. As part of Telangana Government’s vision for Future City as a pollution-free green city, the Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) is preparing the DPR, he added.