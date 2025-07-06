Aiza Town Pays Glowing Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on His 39th Death Anniversary

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 39th death anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister and social reformer Babu Jagjivan Ram, a grand tribute ceremony was held at his statue located in the Madiga locality of Aiza town. The event was organized under the aegis of the Akhilapaksha Committee (All-Party Committee) of Aiza, drawing participation from various political and social representatives.

Garlanding the statue with floral tributes, speakers at the event recalled Jagjivan Ram's immense contribution to the upliftment of marginalized and weaker sections of society. They highlighted his active role in implementing the Indian Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and acknowledged his efforts in ensuring that welfare schemes reached the underprivileged communities.

The speakers stressed the importance of today's youth drawing inspiration from such great leaders. They called on leaders and social activists to guide young people toward the ideals and vision of stalwarts like Jagjivan Ram, urging them to follow in the footsteps of these visionary figures to build a more equitable society.

Participants:

A host of local leaders and community representatives took part in the commemorative event. Prominent among them were:

Dandora Anjaneyulu (Akhilapaksha Committee leader)

Gorantla Ranamma, Former Councillor

Devender (Congress Party leader)

PET Subbanna

Advocate Vijay Kumar

Kondapalli Krishna

Ashwa Mareppa

Macherla Prakash

Baligera Pratap

Surender

Aiza Auto Prasad

Rajaratnam

Dannada Sunkanna

Immanuel

Tirupati, among others

The program reflected the collective respect and admiration the people of Aiza hold for Jagjivan Ram and underscored the ongoing relevance of his life and legacy in contemporary social and political discourse.