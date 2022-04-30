Alair police station adjudged best in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Alair police station, under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, was adjudged the best PS in Telangana by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It also stood fifth among the top 75 PS in the country. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali congratulated all officers of the Alair PS on Twitter on Friday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat felicitated the PS officials for achieving the feat. Three police stations, including Alair, from the State have been nominated for the Best Police Station Award of the Ministry of Home Affairs; Alair PS topped them. Bhagwat commended the staff and stated that the Telangana police was receiving appreciations from all quarters since the State formation.

"The Telangana Police force has been striving to provide impeccable services to citizens round the clock, which ultimately is helping to bring the crime rate down in the State," he said. He recalled that Narayanapur PS in the Commissionerate had also won the 13th rank in the country earlier.

Bhagwat handed over the Certificate of Excellence, which has signatures of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, to the Station House Officer of Alair.

A special team from the Home Ministry had evaluated the performance of the Alair PS, which falls in the Bhongir zone, in October 2021.

The evaluation was carried out based on the performance and infrastructure of the station. Citizens' feedback was also considered during the evaluation.