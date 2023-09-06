Alert!!!!! Banks holidays are many in September

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Janmashtami, an important Hindu festival celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is observed as a holiday in most parts of India. This festival is also known as Gokulashtami or Sri Krishna Jayanti. It is usually celebrated on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.



On the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, banks will remain closed in various states of India on September 6 and 7, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Let's know here in which regions banks are closed on Janmashtami.

Janmashtami: Banks will be closed in these States on September 6

* Odisha

* Tamil Nadu

* Andhra Pradesh

* Bihar

Janmashtami: Banks will be closed in these States on September 7

* Gujarat

* Madhya Pradesh

* Chandigarh

*Telangana

* Rajasthan

* Sikkim

* Jammu

* Bihar

* Chhattisgarh

* Jharkhand

* Himachal Pradesh

* Meghalaya

* Srinagar

Bank Holidays in September

September 6: Banks are closed in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad and Patna on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

September 7: Banks are closed in cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

September 9: Second Saturday, bank holiday across the country

September 10: Sunday, week off, bank holiday nationwide

September 17: Sunday, week off, bank holiday across the country

September 18: Banks will be closed in Telangana on Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 19: Banks are closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Nagpur Bangalore, Panaji due to Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 20: Banks are closed in Kochi and Bhubaneswar due to Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuvakhai.

September 22: Bank holiday in Kochi, Panaji and Thiruvananthapuram on Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 23: Second Saturday, bank holiday across the country

September 24: Sunday, week off, bank holiday across the country

September 25: Banks of Guwahati will be closed on the occasion of Shrimantha Shankaradeva Jayanti.

September 27: Milad-e-Sharif is a bank holiday in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Trivandrum.

September 28: Banks are closed in various cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and New Delhi due to Eid-e-Milad.

September 29: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is a bank holiday in Gangtok, Jammu and Srinagar.