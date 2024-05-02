Live
Just In
Illegal mining in Rajasthan: 4 FIRs lodged, 27 vehicles impounded
Four FIRs have been registered and 27 vehicles have been impounded during patrolling in Rajasthan under a campaign launched by the state government to check illegal mining and transportation of gravel in the state, officials said on Thursday.
The FIRs were registered in the Karauli-Sawai Madhopur area, the officials said, adding that out of the 27 vehicles seized, 15 were transporting gravel illegally while 12 were carrying machinery stone, said Mines Director Bhagwati Prasad Kalal.
On Wednesday, the mining department constituted 27 squads to check illegal gravel mining, transportation, and storage in Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, and Jodhpur districts. These squads are now patrolling their respective areas, while monitoring is being done from the headquarters.
Kalal said that as soon as the order for the formation of squads was issued on Wednesday, the teams started patrolling their respective areas.
Since then, cash worth Rs 6.77 lakh has also been seized.
He also said that the department has given instructions to the four Additional Directors to monitor the situation at their level, while the senior officials have been directed to conduct surprise checks.