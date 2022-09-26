All arrangements for international dance festival in place, says DCP Srinivas

Karimnagar: DCP (Law & Order) S Srinivas said that the arrangements for the international art and dance festival to be held at the Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar on September 30 have been completed.

Speaking to the media here on Monday he said artists from 23 States of the country are participating in the festival which will be held for three days. Programmes will continue from 5 pm to 11 pm every day. People coming from Bhagat Singh Statue near Ambedkar Stadium, Karimnagar Town ACP Office and Shweta Hotel Roads will have entry from gates no 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Those coming from the above-mentioned routes have to park their vehicles in DM&HO office premises and AVMs godown area. Protocol representatives and media representatives will have access from gates 1 and 4, the DCP said.

Srinivas said that along with IT Municipal Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, film actors Srikanth and others will attend the inaugural programme. Actor Dr Rajendra Prasad and many celebrities will attend the program on the second day.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and many celebrities will attend the programme to be held on the third day. He said that more than 30 groups will perform every day. The local artists have also been given an opportunity to perform in Karimnagar Kalotsavam, he added.

ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao, Vijay Kumar, Satyanarayana, Inspectors CH Natesh, Damodar Reddy, Raj Kumar, Mallesham and others participated in the meeting.