All arrangements in place for TRS Formation Day celebrations: KTR

Hyderabad: The TRS party leaders are gearing up to celebrate the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Formation Day on April 27th. Addressing the media on the same KTR said that all arrangements are in place to celebrate the 21st TRS Formation Day on April 27th.

He said that all the sarpanches, MPTCs ZPTCs heads will unfurl the TRS flag on TRS Formation Day, Around 3,600 towns in the State will celebrate the TRS Formation Day by unfurling the party flag on the occasion. He stated that the TRS is a regional party and many people believe that TRS is Telangana's own party. The TRS has done so much to the public and the public are eagerly waiting to celebrate the TRS Formation Day soon.

TRS was working and will work for the welfare of the farmers and the people, he added. Responding to the yatra by BJP, KTR said that the opposition is misleading the people against the State government. He said that people are aware of TRS government's schemes to the people and they will support TRS.

He said that schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and Dalit Bandhu has lifted the standards of the poor. He added that the poor are getting benefitted by the pensions provided by the government. He said that TRS government is the only government which is providing 24-hours uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector in State unlike the BJP-ruled Gujarat where the farmers are suffering losses due to heavy power cuts.