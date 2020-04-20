All roads from Suryapet to Khammam closed

Khammam: The district administration became alert after the number of corona positive cases in Suryapet increased and closed all the connecting roads of Suryapet to Khammam district along with setting up more check posts.



Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal inspected border areas and monitored the situation in the district on Sunday.

He informed that 36 check posts and 56 police picketing were arranged in the borders. Informing that they have seized 1,371 vehicles and cases filed on 501 persons, he stated lockdown are being implemented strictly in the district and people of other districts will not be allowed.

The police have intensified surveillance near border check post at Nayakangudem on Khammam-Suryapet main road and CCTV cameras were installed on either side of the check post. An Additional SI and four constables were deployed at the check post, in addition to the revenue and health officials to check the public coming into Khammam from Suryapet.

The SI informed that all connecting roads from Urlugonda, Ramachandrapuram, Vilambhapuram, Rajupet, Jakkepalli and Kodad on the borders were closed.

He said for the past two days there has been phenomenal increase in corona positive cases in Suryapet and on Friday alone 31 positive cases registered in that district. Hence strict measures were being taken to contain the spread of the disease, he added.

MPP B Srinivas Naik, sarpanches Kasani Saidulu, Vasamshetty Aruna and M Venkateswarlu, MPTC M Veerabhadram and others have extended their support to the police in closing the roads with bushes and by digging trenches on the roads.