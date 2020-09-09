All set for Eamcet today amid Coronavirus scare

Hyderabad: About 1.4 lakh students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are all set to take the TS Eamcet-2020 online examination for the engineering stream starting from Wednesday. Speaking to The Hans India, Eamcet Convenor Prof Govardhan said, "So far, about 95 per cent of the candidates applied from both the Telugu states have downloaded their hall tickets."

The students will be taking their Computer-Based Test online mode for two sessions each day from September 9 to 14, at 79 test centres in Telangana and 23 centres in Andhra Pradesh.

Hall tickets for the examination were made available online at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in from September 3 to7. However, to facilitate students not to face any problem, "We have extended it for the students to download their hall tickets," he said. Prof Govardhan said steps have been taken in all respects to strictly implement the Covid-19 protocols issued by the Central and the State governments.

He said that about 22,000 students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have requested for change of examination centres to the centres located nearer to their present stay. All of them have been accommodated so that the students do not face any problem regarding transportation to reach the examination centres.

Arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of the test in both the States. An online orientation programme has been organised for the Chief Superintendents and Observers of the Test Centers. Senior persons have been drafted as Special Observers on the do's and don'ts need to be observed in the wake of Covid pandemic.

The Convenor asked the candidates to wear a quality mask and sanitize their hands frequently as per the instructions of the State and Central governments. Besides, adhere to the physical distancing norms and avoid close interaction with other candidates. The centres would be open one and half hour before the examination begins. All students will have to give self declaration that they are safe. All of them will have to undergo thermal test as well, he added.