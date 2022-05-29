All set to celebrate 8-year rule of BJP

Shadnagar BJP in-charge Nelli Srivardhan said that, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, the Central government is organising an event called Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which begins 75 weeks before India's Independence Day. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to hold large-scale programmes across the country on the eve of the completion of 8 years of the BJP government at the Centre. On Sunday, the BJP district-level working committee meeting was presided over by President Bokka Narsimha Reddy at Shamshabad.

On the occasion, Nelli Srivardhan Reddy said that celebrations would be held in all the villages from May 30 to June 14 to mark Modi's 8-year rule. As part of celebrations, host beneficiary conferences, conferences of youth, backward classes, scheduled classes, and women and national leaders' programmes would be organised, Srivardhan added. He said the government schemes along with the celebrations would be explained to reach out to the people and we will work for strengthening the party.

Kammari Bhopal Chari, Kakkunuri Venkatesh Gupta, Ande Babaiah, Dodala Venkatesh Yadav, Manikyam, Mahender Reddy, Narsimha Yadav, Kuramaiah, Suresh Kumar and others were present.