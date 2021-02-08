Amangal: Foundation laid for development works

Amangal: National BC Commission member ThalojuAchary laid foundation stone for development works in 15 Ward of Amangal on Sunday. ThalojuAchary laid the foundation stone for underground drainage worth Rs 14 lakh which is spread over 300 meters from Shivalayam colony to Uday Nagar colony. He later held a press conference.

Speaking on this occasion, Achary interacted with colony residents and also with poor people mainly hailing from backward classes and other weaker sections. He also said that free training will be given to unemployed youth for constables, groups, TETs posts in all zones under Amangal and Kalvakurthi constituencies.

He asked the candidates to apply by February 13and said that a free training programme will be conducted under the auspices of the Kamal Charitable Trust. He later suggested to contact 9490934271, 9676844848 for more details.

Municipal Chairman Rampal Nayak, councilor Chekkala Laxman, Vijaya Krishna, Chennakeshavulu, Krishna Yadav, BJP State member Kande Hari Prasad, Narashima and others were also present.