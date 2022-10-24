Ameenpur residents aghast over bad roads

Hyderabad: Enraged by the apathy of the Ameenpur Municipality in not taking up the repair works of the road and not filing up the potholes, residents of Ameenpur stage a protest on Sunday by parking their cars in order to block the traffic, as a mark of protest.

Commuters alleged that for the past several years the condition of this stretch is in very bad shape. The complete lane is covered with gravel and due to the recent rains, the condition has become worst. Also, many accidents have been reported in this stretch. As the lane is covered with gravel the commuters plying from this road are facing hardship.

"To awaken the officials to take up the road relaying work immediately we have organised this protest. As the roads in Ameenpur let it be internal road or main road, the lanes are in bad condition and it is causing serious knee and spinal pains. It is all the way a bumpy ride with ditches on the entire stretch. For the past several years we have been complaining to concerned officials to repair the roads but all fell on deaf ears," said Sunil, a daily commuter.

Surendra Ramrao Uplenchiwar, a resident of Ameenpur, said, "This is the worst road condition in Ameenpur. For the past four year development of these roads are pending, it seems that the Ameenpur municipality is least bothered about developing lanes and also day by day the condition of the road is getting worst and the main reason is that due to the movement of heavy vehicles. It will be better if the authorities look after the issue and repair the road for people to commute safely."