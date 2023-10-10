Amit Shah to address at Jana Garjana meeting in Adilabad, slight changes made in schedule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Adilabad on Tuesday as part of the BJP's election campaign. He will be participating in a large public meeting called Jana Garjana at the district center. This visit has been finalized after the election schedule was issued, and it falls under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).



In preparation for this tour, the BJP has made extensive arrangements in Adilabad. The town has been adorned with saffron flags, and large flex banners featuring photos of Prime Minister Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, State President Kishan Reddy, and other state leaders have been put up. This public meeting holds significance as it is the first one to be held by the BJP in the state after the election schedule was released.

There have been slight changes in Amit Shah's schedule for the visit. He who is supposed to head to Begumpet and then to Adilabad will directly go to Adilabad from Nagpur airport.

Here is the revised schedule:

- Amit Shah will arrive in Adilabad at 2:35 pm.

- The BJP meeting in Adilabad will take place from 3 pm to 4 pm.

- Amit Shah will then proceed to Begumpet Airport at 5:05 pm.

- He will rest at ITC Kakatiya from 5:20 pm to 6 pm.

- Shah will participate in a conference of intellectuals at Imperial Garden from 6:20 pm to 7:20 pm.

- From 7:40 pm to 8:40 pm, Amit Shah will have a meeting and dinner with key leaders at ITC Kakatiya.

- Finally, he will return to Delhi from Begumpet airport at 9 pm.



