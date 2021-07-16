An example for quality journalism & accurate reporting

I congratulate the Hans on completing a decade of its operations today. Over the past ten years The Hans India has been an example of quality journalism and accurate reporting. A decade is a long time when an organization sees various ups and down. It is faced with numerous opportunities and challenges.

The Hans India has emerged through these numerous travails and challenges and has proven its mettle as a source of high-quality journalism and has come out as a harbinger of news and information for southern India. I congratulate the Team Hans once again and wish you all many more successful decades ahead!

– Kavitha Kalvakuntla, MLC